Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

94 hours in A&E: Doctor raises alarm about ‘longest ever wait’ for bed at Auckland Hospital

By
8 mins to read
Auckland Hospital's ED was so busy in March that some patients were placed in an atrium designated as an overflow area for mass-casualty events. Photo / NZME

Auckland Hospital's ED was so busy in March that some patients were placed in an atrium designated as an overflow area for mass-casualty events. Photo / NZME

A mental health patient at Auckland Hospital was made to wait 94 hours in the emergency department because there were no beds available in the psychiatric unit, according to a damning internal email obtained by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand