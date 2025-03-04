Kurt Lunjevich, from Whakapara, and his nephew Luca Philips, from Rotorua, with fish caught at the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza on the first day of fishing on Tuesday. Kurt caught the fish Luca is holding, while the one he has was caught by Nadine Boynton.
The sea was rough, like “standing in the sea with a river running below you” and fishing wasn’t the best, but that didn’t stop 1200 fishers from chasing the $30,000 top prize at the 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza.
The bonanza, one of the Far North’s biggest events, started on Tuesday and runs to Saturday, with more than $200,000 of prizes on offer.
The day’s fishing wasn’t the best in the competition’s history, co-organiser Dave Collard said, with fewer than normal numbers of fish caught. But it was still an excellent day on the beach, Collard said, with fishers all keen to land the big one. He said fishing is expected to be at its best on Friday and Saturday.
Peter Earle, from Rotorua, is at his fifth Snapper Bonanza and said the fishing was “pretty rough out there”.
“It’s like standing in the sea with a river running below you. It was so rough out there. I was a bit worried, but then I got this (a 4.5kg snapper), my first fish of the day, with my last cast of the day. It won’t challenge the heaviest fish.”
Kayla Parker, from Kaitāia, only decided to take part last minute, but on her first ever Snapper Bonanza she landed a 4.112kg fish, that she was really proud of.
“It was my last cast of the day. I cracked open some pipi and put them on my squid, and caught this,” Parker said.
The Snapper Bonanza brings fishers and supporters from throughout the country to Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhe Ninety Mile Beach and puts several million dollars into the local economy as they battle it out over five days on the wild, west coast beach.
The Snapper Bonanza is in its 14th year after replacing the Snapper Classic, which ended in 2009 after 27 years, and since then it has gone from strength to strength as the country’s largest surfcasting competition.
In a sign of how popular it is, all 1200 tickets were sold out within three hours of going on sale on June 30. About a third are sold to Far North folk, with the rest from elsewhere in the country and a few from overseas. Competitor numbers were increased from 1000 two years ago, given the huge interest.
The Snapper Bonanza headquarters is at Waipapakauri, in West Coast Rd at the southern end of the beach – where the weigh-in and prizegiving will take place – with fishing taking place across two zones of the beach, which may change daily depending on the beach and surf conditions.
Another important aspect of the competition was its contribution to local groups, with fish caught auctioned off at the end of the competition and proceeds going to a local good cause.