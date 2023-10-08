Voyager 2023 media awards

80-year-old man charged with murder after woman found dead in Mount Maunganui

Police were called to a Mount Maunganui address around 6.55pm.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested by Police and charged with murder following the death of an elderly woman in Tauranga last night.

The man was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

He was arrested in relation to the death of a woman at a residential address in Mount Maunganui, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the address at Mount Maunganui at 6.55pm on Sunday. A woman, aged 78, was found deceased at the address.

The man has been charged with murder and was scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

