7 women at Christchurch Women's prison test negative for Covid-19

Photo / 123rf.

Normal operations at Christchurch Women's Prison have resumed following a Covid-19 scare which forced the facility to restrict movement.

Seven women at Christchurch Women's Prison were tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday after displaying some symptoms.

A Corrections spokesperson told Chris Lynch all seven have returned negative results.

"Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of the women on site and our staff.

"out of an abundance of precaution the women were isolated while their results were pending, along with their closest contacts," she said.

Staff wore PPE while caring for them, and the prison restricted the movement of staff between units.

"We also carried out contact tracing in case anyone returned a positive result.

"The prison is now returning to normal operation, but we will continue to be vigilant."