60 workers to lose jobs as Christchurch's Red Bus sold

Red Bus on Papanui Road near Bealey Ave. Photo / NZH

More than 60 workers will lose their jobs after the sale of a bus business owned by the Christchurch City Council.

Red Bus has sold its transport business to Ritchies Transport Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

63 workers will lose their jobs but CEO Tony King said they are casual or fixed term employees, or have taken voluntary redundancy.

King said 145 staff will transfer to Ritchies.

"Ritchies are a long standing business for whom urban transport is their core activity. We believe they will make an excellent and committed owner for the business."

Workers have known since February that there would be downsizing after the loss of bus routes, he said,

Red Bus is fully owned by Christchurch City Holdings which runs the council's businesses.

The company lost several contracts in the last round of Environment Canterbury urban transport tenders announced in February this year.