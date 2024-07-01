Snow for Desert Rd, Interislander ferries cancelled as polar blast hits country

A dusting of snow is expected to settle on the Desert Rd today and occasional rain and strong winds will hit main centres as the country grapples with a subantarctic blast.
Heavy swells in the Cook Strait, meanwhile, have prompted Interislander to cancel all sailings from tonight until Thursday. MetService forecast wave heights up to six metres overnight tonight and issued a heavy swell warning until early tomorrow.
A road snowfall warning was issued for the Desert Rd between 1pm and 7pm today, when a centimetre of snow was expected to settle. MetService issued more than a dozen other warnings and watches yesterday, but most were set to lapse late last evening.
Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass. Warnings for Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd are expected to begin at 8pm this evening.
In Auckland, meanwhile, MetService forecast a partly cloudy Thursday with a few isolated showers. The city should reach 15C and fall to 9C overnight.