New Zealand

5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles central New Zealand

The GeoNet shake report map shows where people say they felt the earthquake. Image / GeoNet

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rattled central New Zealand, waking many people early this morning.

GeoNet says the earthquake was at a depth of 146km, north west of French Pass at the top of the South Island.

More than 13,000 people from as far south as Christchurch and north to Auckland have reported feeling the shake, most saying it was light to moderate.

Linda, a caller from Nelson, told Newstalk ZB the quake happened during the 3am news bulletin.

She says it felt like quite a good shake, and gave her wardrobe door a good rattle.

There have so far been no reports of damage.

