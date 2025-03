As of 7am, the quake had been felt by 2421 people across the region.

Residents took to social media to share their experience of being awoken by the quake.

“Gave us all a fright here in Okuku,” one person wrote.

“Wow, my car was shaking like crazy,” another said.

Another person said they thought someone was “rocking their car” while they were making their morning commute.

Others reported things rattling on the shelves in Burwood, being woken up in Woolston and said they felt a “long rolly” shake in Mairehau.