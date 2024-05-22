Life members John Corbett and Christine Wallis looking through old photos of the clubs early days. Photo / Don Wallis

Katikati Tennis Club slam dunks 50 years this year... officially.

But the half-century milestone belies its extended history as Katikati tennis has ties back to 1932, or even 1885 when the very first recorded match took place between Katikati and Tauranga.

The 50-year mark is taken from 1974 when the Park Rd facility was restarted after many years in recess.

An afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion will be on September 7 and the club is inviting all members including any early members.

Club patron Don Wallis says the club presumed locals played the game in and around the town “but we do know that when the Uretara Domain was established there were two courts there.

“In 1932 George Alley (who established Homewood Trust) donated the land on Park Rd for bowls, croquet and tennis. I don’t think croquet was ever played there but tennis flourished until the 1960s when it finally went into recess.”

The club was kick-started again in 1974 when the bowling club was in the process of selling off part of the land.

Christine Wallis and Kath Mair play in front of the original pavilion.

Wallis says members may recall the daunting task they faced of cutting back overgrown hedges, fixing netting and patching the old asphalt courts.

“Massive working bees were held to reclaim the courts from overgrown hedges and broken fences. The chipseal courts were patched and lines repainted.”

Almost 10 years on, the pavilion was extended to its present size and the courts were “hot-mixed” and painted. More courts were added to keep up with an increasing membership.

In 1992 the tennis club negotiated with the bowling club to get its own title.

Astro turf changed the look of the old club in 2001 and attracted more players. There was a complete revamp of the pavilion in 2005 with showers and storeroom added.

Inside the revamped tennis club.

Life members John Corbett and Christine Wallis would love to see any of the clubs’ “originals” back for the event. They’d also be keen to see more photos of the clubs’ early days on the day so “bring them along”, Wallis says.





The details

What: Katikati Tennis Club 50th anniversary afternoon tea

Where: Katikati Tennis Club on Park Rd

When: September 7, 2pm



