A 17-year-old driver has been charged with a number of offences. Photo / Bevan Conley

A teenage driver allegedly fled police, smashed into another car and drove dangerously along the footpath in Taupō to overtake other vehicles - all with an unrestrained 4-year-old in the vehicle.

Taupō police are investigating the incident and say a Nissan Bluebird was driven from Napier on Saturday afternoon, with officers noticing the car when it arrived in Taupō.

A police unit signalled for the car to stop at about 6.15pm, but it fled from the officers.

Following reports from the public showed the car had driven along the footpath on Lake Terrace to overtake other vehicles.

However, just before 6.30pm police received information the car had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kaimanawa St and Te Heuehu St.

Police confirmed the elderly driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

"The Nissan has then allegedly left the crash site, and our staff have successfully located it on Rickit St at which time we came to learn the ages of those in the vehicle, and the fact the young child had travelled a significant distance and been in a crash - all while unrestrained," Inspector Chris Summerville said.

"This is certainly a situation where there could have been a more serious outcome.

"We are alarmed at both the dangerous nature of the driving, and the fact a very young child was in the car and not secured in a car seat."

A 17-year-old driver has been charged with a number of offences including reckless driving, failing to stop to ascertain injury, failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is set to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court next week.

The four-year-old was driven by police to Rotorua and reunited with his family.