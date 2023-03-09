40 firefighters respond as Invercargill storage facility goes up in flames

Thick black smoke from the Lake St fire in Invercargill. Photo / ODT

Six fire crews are continuing to fight a significant fire at a storage facility near Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

Thick black smoke pouring into the sky from the fire in the 50m x 30m Lake St building could be seen from kilometres away.

At its peak, about 40 firefighters and nine fire trucks were actively fighting the fire, although this number has now reduced.

The Bluff Highway (SH1) has been closed and will remain closed until the morning.

Senior Constable Colin Johansen of Invercargill said as far as he was aware no people had been hurt and all staff had been evacuated immediately.

The building on fire belonged to Freight Haulage, he said.

The company describes itself as the largest transporter of containerised goods in Southland, with over 40 years experience in freight handling.

Police had closed off Lake St, and fire crews were working from inside the cordon.

Staff from the building on fire had been evacuated but remained on the scene.

A neighbour said she had been about 100m from the warehouse when the fire started.

The smoke smelled like nothing she had encountered before and was similar to sulphur, she said.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Julian Tohiariki said crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to ensure the fire remains contained before efforts to remove any remaining fire fuels inside the building are made in the morning.

“People may still see smoke coming from the area, and we want to let people in the path of the smoke plume know that it is not toxic - it is similar to the smoke from a vegetation fire,” Tohiariki says.

“However, inhaling any smoke is hazardous to your health, so we encourage anyone encountering the smoke to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Invercargill and Kingswell stations were called to an alarm activation about 4.25pm.

As they responded, 111 calls were received indicating the building was on fire and the smoke was visible to crews.

Further appliances were called, and upon arrival the fire was discovered to be a building 50m by 30m which was well alight.

Six fire engines were now in attendance, as of 5pm, along with a command unit from Invercargill.

Drivers were being asked to avoid SH1 in the vicinity of the blaze.