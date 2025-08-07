Advertisement
3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbles Whanganui in lower North Island

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A 3.8 earthquake rumbled under the Whanganui area this afternoon. Photo / GeoNet

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Whanganui area this afternoon.

GeoNet reported the quake at 4.07pm, 10km southeast of Whanganui at a depth of 24km.

Although judged as “light”, according to the organisation’s report map, the rumbling was reportedly felt as far north as Ohakune and as far east

