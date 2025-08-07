3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbles Whanganui in lower North Island
NZ Herald
A 3.8 earthquake rumbled under the Whanganui area this afternoon. Photo / GeoNet
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Whanganui area this afternoon.
GeoNet reported the quake at 4.07pm, 10km southeast of Whanganui at a depth of 24km.
Although judged as “light”, according to the organisation’s report map, the rumbling was reportedly felt as far north as Ohakune and as far east
as Palmerston North.
It has received 726 “felt it” reports.