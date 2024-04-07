Support was in full force in the forest, encouraging riders and their tired legs through the penultimate stage of the event.

Support was in full force in the forest, encouraging riders and their tired legs through the penultimate stage of the event.

Stage three of a five-day mountain bike race finished in Tokoroa, South Waikato yesterday, which saw more than 350 international riders representing more than 11 nationalities experience the region’s hidden gem - the Cougar Bike Park.

The Tokoroa stage of the Shimano Volcanic Epic presented by Tineli was voted the number-one stage last year, and it took riders around an intricate network of trails, from soft pine-carpeted climbs to thrilling descents, including Bam Bam and Speedy Cheetah, a media release said.

While it was one of the shorter days of the event at 35km, stage three featured grinding climbs followed by rewarding downhill sections to the sound of whoops and hollers.

A plethora of diverse singletrack was interrupted by fire roads providing precious points to pass for those seeking a coveted yellow Tineli Leaders’ Jersey.

Yellow Tineli Leaders' Jerseys indicate those winning their race categories so far, with their competition vying for position out of the gate at the Tokoroa War Memorial Sports Ground.

“The Volcanic Epic is a great boon for the regions,” South Waikato Mayor Mayor Gary Petley said in the release.

“This tour of great mountain biking enables participants and supporters to explore our region while they’re here, and leaves them wanting to return again and again. The local community, especially the Tokoroa Mountain Bike Club, has been hard at work to showcase the hospitality of Tokoroa and what’s on offer here, on and off the trails.”

Saturday was a change of pace after Friday’s 62km Queen Stage, meaning some pairs and solo riders managed to pip their rivals to the podium

However, all eyes were on the General Classifications (GC), where the leaders were decided by those with the lowest cumulative times. The heat was on for the Open Men’s Pairs, with Australia’s Commtel-Ara taking a win for the stage for the first time this week, and closing the gap on current Bay Of Plenty leaders Soli Shaws, from 1.29 minutes to just 56 seconds.

The Shimano Volcanic Epic will see the fifth and final day return to Rotorua’s world-class trails for a final test of endurance, skill and resolve for all.

Starting at Te Puia and heading into Whakarewarewa Forest, the finish line will conclude a 185km, 4484m epic adventure.

See all the results at volcanicepic.co.nz.

- Supplied copy.