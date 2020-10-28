$3.2 million boost to improve child health facilities at new Christchurch Hospital Hagley

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley. Photo / Supplied

A 3.2 million dollar make-over is about to brighten the lives of sick children entering Christchurch Hospital's new acute services building.

The Māia Health Foundation has led community fundraising to improve child health facilities in the new Christchurch Hospital Hagley which opens next month.

Paediatrician Dr Tom Townend said the difference between the new and old facilities is vast and it's been worth the wait.

"Children don't choose to come to hospital. When they do, we want the experience to be as positive as possible.

"We can achieve this by providing a welcoming environment that meets the child's needs for distraction and ready access to their loved ones."

A play area has been added near the children's ward and there are 60 beds so parents can stay with them overnight.

More than 10 thousand children receive care at the hospital each year.

Maree Smolenski has lost count of the number of times her son Jonty has been admitted to hospital due to his rare genetic disorder trichothiodystrophy (TTD).

The family donated to Māia's campaign for the parent beds as a way of turning their experience into something positive.

"Getting a good night's sleep is crucial in helping parents and caregivers handle the emotional toll of having a sick child. Having a hospital that is more family-friendly is really going to make a huge difference," she said.

The Māia Health Foundation is holding a morning tea to celebrate and unveil the new child health spaces today.

It follows reports the new hospital building will remain empty when it opens due to a lack of funding.

The Canterbury DHB's senior executive team has been leaving in droves after a Government push for them to reduce their deficit by almost $50 million this year.

CEO David Meates said due to their financial constraints, the new Children's Emergency Care facilities would not open with the rest of the building in November.

But he said kids will continue to get the care they need through the existing Emergency Department.