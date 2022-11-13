The Government considering paid placements for nursing students, why a second Harbour Bridge could be better than a tunnel & major midterm Republican upset in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Six people have been arrested after search warrants in Palmerston North uncovered millions in illegal paraphernalia.

The warrants, which were executed in Auckland and Palmerston North, uncovered $560,000 cash, along with about 9kg of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $1.6 million.

A range of vehicles was also recovered - including Harley Davidson motorcycles, an Audi, a Range Rover, a BMW and a Ford Raptor.

Seven firearms were recovered, along with equipment consistent with the tools needed to convert starter pistols into illegal firearms.

Detective Inspector Paul Basket said he is pleased to have put the offenders in front of the courts and protected the community.

“Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt illegal behaviour, such as the operation allegedly being conducted by this group.”

“We are pleased to have put these offenders before the courts and to have removed weapons and drugs from the community, and to have taken the profits of crime out of the hands of alleged criminals.”

The offenders four men, aged 32, 36, 45 and 55, and two women, aged 31 and 32, are next due to appear at the Palmerston North District Court on December 2.