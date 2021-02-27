$22.5 million Lotto jackpot struck for lucky Christchurch person

The winning ticket for the Powerball First Division was bought at MyLotto store in Christchurch. Photo NZ Herald

A lucky Christchurch person has won the $22.5 million Lotto jackpot tonight - the largest prize won by a single player in 12 months.

The winning ticket for the Powerball First Division was bought at MyLotto store in Christchurch.

The winning ticket is made up of $22m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.



Tonight's winner is the fifth Powerball winner of 2021, and they're taking home the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in 12 months.

In February 2020's historic $50m Must Be Won draw, two players split the mammoth $50m jackpot, each taking home $25.1m.

One other Lotto player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $600,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Ashley Ave Superette.