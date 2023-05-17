More than five firearms were seized during the search warrants of those allegedly connected to a foreign national crime ring. Photo / Supplied

Police have busted what they say is an organised crime group run by foreign nationals in Auckland and seized more than 200kg of drugs and high-powered firearms, which a senior detective is describing as “a major win”.

Three men have been charged with a raft of offences, including importing about 220kg of different drugs, money laundering, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The men, aged between 35 and 40, were the targets of multiple search warrants across Auckland this week, including in Auckland City and North Shore.

Detective Inspector Thomas Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the warrants were part of a wider mission to uncover an alleged organised crime ring run by foreign nationals.

Throughout the entire course of the investigation, Gollan said a total of around 220 kilograms of drugs have been seized, consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine, and iodine.

This includes the confiscations at the border and overseas, as well as “through documentation located throughout the course of the investigation”, Gollan said.

In this week’s seizures, police uncovered methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine, and 50 kilograms of iodine, alleged to be used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as five firearms.

The men appeared in Auckland District Court charged with the importation of Class A and B controlled drugs, money laundering, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gollan said there are still a “number of enquiries yet to be completed” where other arrests and charges may still be made, however, these arrests will cause massive disruption to organised crime in New Zealand.

“Allied with the discovery and seizure of the firearms at these persons’ addresses, it is a major win,” Gollan said.

“It again demonstrates the value of our partnerships with NZ Customs and overseas agencies to disrupt and dismantle transnational organised crime.”

Customs Investigations Manager Cam Moore said the millions of dollars cut off from the potential profits going to those behind this crime ring is something his team is very proud of, and is pleased he was able to assist.

“This is another solid success combining the skills and expertise of Police, Customs and our international partners to disrupt a transnational organised crime group’s substantial efforts to exploit New Zealand for their own criminal gains,” Moore said.