20 years after Katrina: How NZ can learn from disaster response - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Front Page talks to experts both in the US and NZ to see what we've learned from Hurricane Katrina after two decades.

Twenty years on, the devastation left behind by Hurricane Katrina is still being felt.

The category three hurricane made landfall on August 29, 2005, devastating parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, with New Orleans suffering catastrophic flooding due to levee failures.

About 80% of the city was inundated

