A bus carrying about 20 children veered off the road and came to rest in a ditch on Jericho Rd.

St John say one person was injured and treated at the scene.

The driver helped the children out of the emergency exit, and the parents took them to school.

A school bus with 20 children on board has crashed into a ditch south of Auckland this morning.

Police say none of those in the bus at the time were injured but the driver raced to get the children out through the emergency exit.

A police spokesman said the bus “came to rest in a ditch” on Jericho Rd, Pukekohe East, at 8.43am.