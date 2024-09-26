Advertisement
Updated

20 children on school bus involved in ditch crash near Pukekohe, south of Auckland

NZ Herald
  • A bus carrying about 20 children veered off the road and came to rest in a ditch on Jericho Rd.
  • St John say one person was injured and treated at the scene.
  • The driver helped the children out of the emergency exit, and the parents took them to school.

A school bus with 20 children on board has crashed into a ditch south of Auckland this morning.

Police say none of those in the bus at the time were injured but the driver raced to get the children out through the emergency exit.

A police spokesman said the bus “came to rest in a ditch” on Jericho Rd, Pukekohe East, at 8.43am.

“The bus was carrying approximately 20 children at the time.”

A St John spokesperson said one person was “moderately injured” and treated at the scene.

The spokesman said the children were helped out of the emergency exit by the driver and were taken to school by their parents.

