Wellington is currently about 120 bus drivers short. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Metlink is temporarily suspending a further 114 bus trips in Wellington, as the region continues to struggle with a national driver shortage.

The move comes on top of the 67 trips already suspended in October and other services suspended in July last year.

This latest round of axed buses will take 80 trips off Wellington City routes and 34 trips off Porirua City routes.

The region is currently about 120 drivers short.

Metlink said the suspensions would improve certainty for passengers.

“While the suspended trips have been selected from different routes to those in October, they are again chosen from higher frequency routes and those with lower patronage,” Metlink said in a statement.

“Metlink is working with its operators to deploy larger buses onto affected routes to compensate for the lesser frequency.”

Operators will prioritise trips on the affected routes to avoid consecutive cancellations where possible, Metlink said.

Suspended trips will be reinstated as soon as operators have the necessary number of drivers.

It’s expected some of the suspended trips will restart over the summer holidays because school bus drivers can be reassigned to other routes.

While the suspensions will create more certainty, ad hoc cancellations will still happen across the network, Metlink said.

Routes affected by the temporary suspensions from 20 November are:

In Wellington city: 1, 7, 23, 24, 25 29, 32, 39, HX

In Porirua: 210, 220, 226, 236



