However, Menéndez March said Daman’s parents, who have been overstaying in New Zealand for about 24 years, will still be made to leave.

“We are disappointed he has chosen to separate the family,” he said.

Daman should not have had to “spill his guts” to the media for the minister to get involved in the first place, he said.

“What we have is successive governments taking an offhand approach at the expense of the livelihoods of people – many who have long-term connections to this country.

18-year-old Daman Kumar (right) and 22-year-old Radhika Kumar (left) were both born in New Zealand. Daman is being threatened with deportation.

Daman Kumar was initially told by immigration officials he’d have to leave the country on Monday, or he’d be issued with a deportation order.

After the Herald highlighted the story, Penk said he would look into the case.

That was despite his own officials already declining a request for ministerial intervention.

The Herald has approached Penk’s office for comment.

Daman’s 22-year-old sister Radhika Kumar has been allowed to stay in New Zealand lawfully because she was born before changes to the Citizenship Act in 2006.

18-year-old Daman Kumar, who has lived in New Zealand all his life, is being threatened with deportation.

In an interview with the Herald on Friday, Daman Kumar appealed to authorities to let him remain in New Zealand.

He has never visited India.

“This is my home and my country. I feel a very deep connection to this country as I’ve been here my whole life and all I ask is that I’m given a chance,” he told the Herald.

Kumar said he’d have no idea how to find a job in India given a lack of connections there and inability to read and write Punjabi.

“If I go to India, they’re just setting me up for failure.”

Menéndez March said he would continue to campaign for Daman’s parents and wanted a review of citizenship laws.

“We remain determined to fight for his parents so he is not separated from his support network that allowed him to grow up in New Zealand.”