18-year-old arrested for Palmerston North jewellery burglary

Police arrested an 18-year-old Auckland man in relation to two jewellery store burglaries in Palmerston North last week.

Masterton Police arrested the man on Sunday for the offences, as well as another charge relating to a burglary of a Masterton jewellery store on October 6.

He appeared in the Masterton District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on October 20.

Police were following strong lines of inquiry to find a second man involved in the Palmerston North burglaries.

Detective senior sergeant Dave Thompson said, "it was great that our colleagues in Masterton were able to locate and apprehend this offender so quickly."

"I also want to thank members of the public who have come forward with information to assist our inquiries. Many had noticed suspicious behaviour earlier in the day and had recorded valuable information such as registration numbers. This was pivotal in identifying the man arrested."

Manawatū police were investigating after the pair of "heavily disguised" burglars went to two jewellery stores in one afternoon.

The first incident happened about 5.30pm on Wednesday in Palmerston North, a police spokesman said.

"Two heavily disguised males have entered a jewellery store in the Plaza with a clear intention to steal a quantity of jewellery," they said.

"Once it was realised that the items they were looking for had already been secured they ran out the main entrance of the Plaza onto Church St."

The pair then drove a short distance around The Square and went into a second jewellery store.

"This time they smashed glass cabinets and stole an unknown quantity of watches."

They spent about 40 seconds inside the store before returning to their dark-coloured Hyundai and driving off in the direction of Broadway Ave.

"Although this was late in the afternoon there were still members of the public in the vicinity."

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said this type of offending was "clearly disturbing due to the potential risk for the nearby public and shop staff".

"It is not something that we have seen here recently, and we are determined that these offenders will be identified and held to account."

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Plaza shopping centre and The Square at this time and witnessed the two events.

Some people may have recorded the incidents on their phones and police want to view the footage.

"The vehicle that was used drove off at speed and would have been obvious," Thompson said.

"Again, anyone that has seen a dark-coloured Hyundai driving erratically in central Palmerston North we would like to hear from them."

Anyone with information or footage of these incidents is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 221012/0739.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.