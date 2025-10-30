16 homeowners in dispute with Auckland Council as flood buyout deadline looms

“I get nervous every time I come back because I’m like is somebody going to be in there, are there going to be pests in here. This was a beautiful place, I’d finally bought a place and council just doesn’t seem to care at all.”
On the night of the Elton John concert in 2023, she returned home to find water had rushed down the steep driveway, flooding a sleepout and the ground floor of her house.
There are still remnants of a landslide that blocked the front door.
“They may believe the category’s not the right category in terms of the scheme or they’re wanting to better understand why that particular category has been assessed for their home,” he said.
“There are cases that are outside the scheme terms, very personal circumstances at a family level or potentially negative equity or financial circumstances as well.”
Ward said the council hoped to resolve the remaining disputes before the scheme closed.
“Our focus has always been on giving people certainty as soon as we can but what we have found as things take time, there’s always individual circumstances and individual complexities to work through.”
Huapai homeowner Brendon Deacon, his wife and children had a harrowing escape from floodwaters in both 2021 and 2023.
Now their home is almost the only one left in a row of houses down a cul-de-sac that backs on to a creek.
The Deacons’ home was labelled category one by the council, meaning there was no intolerable risk to life for the family.
They disputed that but the council disagreed, so they asked for a buyout under special circumstances and that was also declined.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to get out. We need to rent it and go and live somewhere else because we can’t sell it. All our neighbours have gone so it’s pretty obvious when you walk down our street what happened to our house.”
Deacon said real estate agents told him it’s not worth listing for sale.
“They didn’t think it was even worth taking it on to try and sell it.”
The Deacons were considering their options for legal action.
“We’ve had our life tipped upside down. Not only have we had the flooding and how that’s affected our own family and the safety of our children but then financially...you work hard all your life and something like this comes along and destroys it.”
Lyall Carter heads West Auckland is Flooding (WAIF), a group representing flood-affected homeowners.
His own home was bought out after the flooding.
“My heart absolutely goes out to those people who are trapped in a circumstance that no one would wish upon anyone and I’m saddened that they are still stuck in this process.”
Carter said the buyout scheme has been a good process for the majority but for some, the legislation behind the scheme had fallen short.
“One of the things that I and WAIF and many others have asked for in this process is that there can be some lenience for those, and understanding, for those few that are caught in this terrible situation.”