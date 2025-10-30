Advertisement
New Zealand

16 homeowners in dispute with Auckland Council as flood buyout deadline looms

RNZ
5 mins to read

Phillipa Miller-Ibos at her flood-damaged home in Auckland. Photo / RNZ, Amy Williams

By Amy Williams of RNZ

Nearly three years after storms caused devastating flooding in Auckland, 16 homeowners remain in dispute with the council about buying out their properties.

Auckland Council expects to have bought just over 1200 high-risk homes by the end of this year when

