Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

$150,000 still missing after ex-Armourguard employee raided ATM with Dad driving getaway car

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jessie-Lee Daniela-Ranford, left, and her father, James Lindsay Ranford. The pair was due to be sentenced in the Hamilton District Court today on a charge of burglary but the case was adjourned. Photos / Belinda Feek

Jessie-Lee Daniela-Ranford, left, and her father, James Lindsay Ranford. The pair was due to be sentenced in the Hamilton District Court today on a charge of burglary but the case was adjourned. Photos / Belinda Feek

A former Armourguard employee used the company’s special codes to raid nearly $200,000 from an ATM machine.

And while police have managed to claw back more than $30,000, just over $159,000 remains outstanding, with a police officer earlier suspecting it may lie buried on the Coromandel.

The heist was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand