Jessie-Lee Daniela-Ranford, left, and her father, James Lindsay Ranford. The pair was due to be sentenced in the Hamilton District Court today on a charge of burglary but the case was adjourned. Photos / Belinda Feek
A former Armourguard employee used the company’s special codes to raid nearly $200,000 from an ATM machine.
And while police have managed to claw back more than $30,000, just over $159,000 remains outstanding, with a police officer earlier suspecting it may lie buried on the Coromandel.
The heist wascarried out by former Armourguard employee, Jessie-Lee Daniela-Ranford, 26, who enlisted the help of her now terminally-ill father, James Lindsay Ranford, to act as her getaway driver.
The pair reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today, where they were due to be sentenced on two charges of burglary.