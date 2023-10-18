Mark Telea returns while Sam Whitelock gets the nod to start, about 300 people gathered overnight to mourn the victims killed in the war and NZ First's Winston Peters hasn’t been keen on fronting media ahead of talks with National. Video / NZ Herald

A 15-year-old boy has been referred to Youth Services in relation to an assault which left the victim fighting for his life in intensive care.

The 55-year-old man, a father of two, is still in hospital almost two weeks after the assault which occurred on October 6.

The attack took place outside the Mighty Dollar Shop in Hartham Place North, in central Porirua, around 2.50pm.

Shirley Ko, who owns the neighbouring store, told the Herald at the time the attack occurred in broad daylight.

“Some customer said ‘someone died on the street, I need your help’.

“I just ran out, I found [the man] lying down on the street. I tried to call his name, I found his face and head all in blood.”

A crowd had gathered outside the shop and police had already been called, she said.

Ko, who was close friends with the store owner and his family, said his condition was “very, very bad” and that he was being treated for a brain bleed.

Detective Sergeant Gary Ferguson has said the assault caused serious concerns for retailers in the area.

“Police will maintain an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to those retailers and our wider community.”

A spokesperson for Wellington Hospital confirmed the victim of the assault was still in intensive care almost two weeks after the attack.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







