14-year-old Isobelle has been missing in Canterbury since Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A 14-year-old girl has been missing in Canterbury since Saturday.

Police are asking the public for help to find Isobelle, who went missing from an address in Southbridge, Selwyn District.

She was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, a crop top, white Nike Airforce shoes and a blue Country Road shoulder bag.

Police say they and her family would like to know she is safe.

If anyone can assist find Isobelle or has information about her whereabouts, contact police on 105 and quote file number 220416/7386.