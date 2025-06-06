Police say they tracked two cars taken from the city suburbs of Bishopdale and St Albans to Pegasus. Photo / RNZ

Police say they tracked two cars taken from the city suburbs of Bishopdale and St Albans to Pegasus. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A 13-year-old boy was among five people arrested early on Wednesday morning over the theft of cars north of Christchurch.

Police say they tracked two cars taken from the city suburbs of Bishopdale and St Albans to Pegasus.

Officers used road spikes to stop them, but Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said before the occupants could be apprehended, they tried to steal a third vehicle. However, “all they’ve done is break a window and make a mess of the ignition – and sadly, that’s a headache for yet another car owner”, he said.

The 13 year-old was referred to Youth Services. The others were aged up to 23, and will appear at Christchurch’s district and youth courts on charges including vehicle theft, failing to stop and possessing an air rifle.