13yo among group of alleged car thieves in spree near Christchurch

RNZ
2 mins to read

Police say they tracked two cars taken from the city suburbs of Bishopdale and St Albans to Pegasus. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A 13-year-old boy was among five people arrested early on Wednesday morning over the theft of cars north of Christchurch.

Police say they tracked two cars taken from the city suburbs of Bishopdale and St Albans to Pegasus.

Officers used road spikes to stop them, but Senior Sergeant

