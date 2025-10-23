Advertisement
13-year-old has major surgery after eating 100 magnets bought on Temu

RNZ
2 mins to read

A 13-year-old boy has had major surgery after eating 80-100 small magnets purchased on Temu. Photo / New Zealand Medical Journal

A 13-year-old boy has undergone major surgery after swallowing 80-100 small magnets purchased on Temu.

Neodymium magnets have been banned since 2014 but are still available through online marketplaces.

Surgeons at Tauranga Hospital had to remove part of the boy’s bowel after he ate up to 100 of the small

