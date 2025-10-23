A 13-year-old boy has had major surgery after eating 80-100 small magnets purchased on Temu. Photo / New Zealand Medical Journal

A 13-year-old boy has had major surgery after eating 80-100 small magnets purchased on Temu. Photo / New Zealand Medical Journal

A 13-year-old boy has undergone major surgery after swallowing 80-100 small magnets purchased on Temu.

Neodymium magnets have been banned since 2014 but are still available through online marketplaces.

Surgeons at Tauranga Hospital had to remove part of the boy’s bowel after he ate up to 100 of the small magnets, according to a case study in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

They said it was “alarming” how difficult it was to enforce the long-standing ban when easily-accessible online marketplaces existed.

The Pasifika Medical Association Group said it highlighted the dangers of online marketplaces in the paediatric population.