Customs manager of maritime Robert Smith said the seizure was a “strong reminder” that Customs applies pressure across the entire maritime border, not just at New Zealand’s largest seaports.
“While Auckland and Tauranga are often perceived as primary entry points for illicit goods, we know that transnational, serious and organised crime will attempt to exploit every port,” Smith said.
“Customs conducts risk assessments for all goods and vessels at a national level. This is the first major cocaine intercept of its kind for our Dunedin team, and I’m immensely proud of their work.
“This sends a clear message to criminals that Customs is vigilant, backed by intelligence with strong domestic and international partnerships to make our border harder to breach.”
He said Customs would continue to strengthen its presence at the border by working closely with port companies, stakeholders and communities.
“Through these collective efforts, we aim to protect New Zealand from harm while ensuring that only legitimate trade flows through our borders.”
Suspicions about drug smuggling can be reported confidentially to 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.