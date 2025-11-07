Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

$12m cocaine haul hidden in designer brand ‘Lacoste’ packaging seized at Dunedin port

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Thirty-five bricks of 'Lacoste'-branded cocaine were found hidden inside a refrigeration unit. Photo / New Zealand Customs

Customs have seized an estimated 35kg of “Lacoste”-branded cocaine from a shipping container at Dunedin’s Port Chalmers.

Thirty-five bricks of the Class-A drug – with an estimated street value of up to $12.25 million – were found hidden inside an empty refrigeration unit.

Its packaging featured the branding for French

