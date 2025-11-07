Thirty-five bricks of 'Lacoste'-branded cocaine were found hidden inside a refrigeration unit. Photo / New Zealand Customs

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Thirty-five bricks of 'Lacoste'-branded cocaine were found hidden inside a refrigeration unit. Photo / New Zealand Customs

Customs have seized an estimated 35kg of “Lacoste”-branded cocaine from a shipping container at Dunedin’s Port Chalmers.

Thirty-five bricks of the Class-A drug – with an estimated street value of up to $12.25 million – were found hidden inside an empty refrigeration unit.

Its packaging featured the branding for French designer sports fashion company Lacoste, and the bricks were inscribed with the term “LCST”.

35 bricks of the Class-A drug were found packaged with Lacoste branding - a French designer sports fashion company. Photo / Customs

New Zealand Customs said the container, which originated in South America, was flagged by Customs Intelligence for inspection before it arrived at Port Chalmers on October 26.