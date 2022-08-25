Police are investigating an armed robbery in West Harbour, as well as a ram raid in Ōrākei and store windows smashed in Howick. Video / NZ Herald

Of 129 ram raids since May this year, "almost all of them" have been committed by people under 18, Police Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

Hipkins told the House today, after questions from the Act Party, that 38 offenders have been either identified or arrested from the raids.

"Almost all of these people are under 18 years old, and their median age was 15," Hipkins said.

He also said that a further 27 offenders have been seen on CCTV, but police don't yet know who they are.

Of the 129 recorded ram raids, 84 were in Auckland, where ram raids and smash-and-grab robberies have traumatised business owners and workers.

There has been a 400 per cent increase in ram raids in five years - and 76 per cent of those being caught are under the age of 18, RNZ reported last month.

The targeted business range from high-end shops, like the Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores on Queen St, to jewellery stores like Michael Hill, which have been attacked at several locations.

Other businesses targeted include liquor stores, vape shops, dairies and restaurants, often multiple times. An Orakei liquor store in Auckland had been targeted eight times, including an attack last night.

These raids have had detrimental effects on the livelihoods of store owners, with many admitting to watching security footage throughout the night or sleeping in the shop.

Police at the scene of a ram raid of Louis Vuitton and Gucci on Queen Street. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the teenagers involved in ram raids and robberies were not "productively engaged".

His comments also suggested that even if the culprits are caught, police may be unable to prosecute them because of their age.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has recently recognised a large number of the offences were committed by young offenders.

Arden argued that, contrary to some public opinion, there were consequences for young criminals, but that these varied according to the individual and the crime committed.

"If someone is particularly young, efforts are often made to use consequences and punishment that doesn't necessarily lead to that individual being in facilities that, for instance, result in their continuing [to offend]," she told Newshub's AM show.

Act's police spokesperson Chris Baillie said ram raids are one of the major problems affecting New Zealanders right now.

"Labour has not gone hard or early," Baillie said.

"With many years of experience as a youth aid police officer, I know well the positive impact intervention can have on troubled youth. There needs to be greater involvement in these kids' lives, before they commit more serious crimes.

"For every crime committed there is a victim who deserves better, and when youth is involved, the stakes are even higher – we can't sit by while young New Zealanders become criminals."

The damage from a ram raid at Orakei Fine Wines & Spirits on Coates Ave, which has been targetted eight times. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There have also been multiple different claims as to why there has been a spike in young people committing ram raids.

Some experts have suggested it is partly driven by the notoriety the crimes are generating on social media where the brazenness is celebrated.

In a smash-and-grab at a liquor store in Glenfield, CCTV footage revealed one young offender's sole role was to film the crime.

The attack involved a 14-, 16- and 18-year-old, while an air rifle was also used to threaten the store manager, police said.

Poverty and other complex factors have been blamed for the increase in ram raids committed by youths, including truancy numbers, which have been steadily declining since 2015, according to a report released this year.

Youth worker Aaron Hendry said restorative justice is the appropriate action for helping these kids stay out of trouble.

"Restorative justice actually works, young people are allowed to take responsibility for their actions, reflect on why they made those decisions in the first place and then receive support so it doesn't happen again in the future."