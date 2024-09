In today’s headlines, concerns over new gang laws revealed, Ukraine suffers its deadliest attack, and visitor levy hikes.

Police have arrested four youths - including a 12-year-old boy - after a car was stolen in West Auckland.

Waitematā West Area response manager Senior Sergeant Damian Albert said a unit saw the vehicle travelling through Rānui just after 3am.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and followed the car.

“Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle’s movements and provided updates to units on the ground,” Albert said.