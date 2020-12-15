12 Days of Christmas: The Rising Foundation - 'They teach things you don't learn in school'

The Rising Foundation begins working with young people at intermediate school and stays with them through to Year 13 and beyond. Photo / Supplied

The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded grants from Auckland Airport's Twelve Days of Christmas programme – now in its 13th year. The $100,000 funding comes from generous travellers who donate money at the airport.

Splattered in mud, Jehmal Agaimalo's beaming smile shows she's having the time of her life at The Rising Foundation camp.

The organisation supports teenagers from challenging backgrounds to rise up and discover their potential.

The Otara teen joined the mentoring programme two years ago when a friend from Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate took her along to a weekly meeting.

"They teach things that you don't learn in school like emotions, choices and budgeting," says the 17-year-old. "I had a rough upbringing and being in The Rising helped open my mind to different opportunities. It builds character."

Co-ordinator Aviata Tanielu says the programme begins working with young people at intermediate school and stays with them through to Year 13 and beyond, helping them gain the self-discipline necessary to make the right choices and build positive lives.

Every year they take 260 students from five South Auckland schools on camps designed to boost confidence and life skills. "It's about them facing things that might hold them back, like heights, and then digging deeper into the roots behind those fears – like mistrust of people or equipment – so they can learn to unpack and overcome them," he says.

Agaimalo says a high-wire activity was one of the biggest challenges she's faced. "I've never really had confidence but with my co-ordinators and my group cheering me on, I found that if I just push myself, I can do it."

She also enjoyed the camp's theme-based workshops. "One was on identity; finding out what makes up your character and values. It confirmed that, for me, having my family's support is so important as well as putting Christ in the centre of everything that I do."

She now takes care of her emotional health by expressing her feelings to people she can trust. "That was a big change for me; I realised that if I open up to the right people, they can give me the advice I need to help me change what I do."

Tanielu says trust can be hard for children from challenging upbringings. "One of our key teachings is called Door to Your Heart; knowing that there's a door to year heart and it's your choice whether to open it.

"It's perfectly understandable to keep it shut out of fear, but sometimes you need to choose to open the door and let love in – to allow others to know where you're at and help you make sense of things that go on in life," he says.

This prompted Agaimalo to strengthen her connection with her older sister in Australia. "It's good to check in with her more often and get advice," she says.

The Rising Foundation will use Auckland Airport's grant to help its graduates transition into training or employment by covering practical costs like driver's licenses, uniforms or work equipment.

Agaimalo has gained provisional entry into a four-year Bachelor of Social Work degree at AUT and MIT, pending her NCEA results. "It was through The Rising Foundation that I realised this is what I want to do and I know they're going to help me get there," she says.

To donate: http://www.therisingfoundation.org.nz/