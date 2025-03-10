Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

$11,000 of equipment stolen from community garden at Manurewa High School in South Auckland

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Russia increases its Ukraine offensive, Wellington Water faces scrutiny, and Cyclone Alfred triggers insurance chaos in Australia.
  • A South Auckland school has made a desperate plea for help after $11,000 worth of garden equipment was stolen last month.
  • Manurewa High School said the theft of ‘essential garden equipment’ has affected its ability to grow food for its school community.
  • Donations would replace equipment and improve security to protect the community-led garden project.

A South Auckland high school has made a desperate plea to its community after the “devastating theft” of equipment used to maintain its food garden.

A Givealittle page set up by Manurewa High School has claimed garden equipment worth more than $11,000 was stolen from its grounds last month, affecting the school’s ability to grow food for its community.

“On February 18, we suffered a devastating theft of essential garden equipment, including tools that our students and workers use daily. This follows several weeks of property damage and previous losses, directly impacting our ability to grow food for our school community,“ the fundraiser read.

“This garden isn’t just a learning space – it’s a vital source of fresh, nutritious food for 2500 students through the school lunch programme, and a safe workspace for our dedicated gardeners and students."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Te Maara Kai o Wirihana community garden is next to South Auckland's Manurewa High School. Photo / Greg Bowker
Te Maara Kai o Wirihana community garden is next to South Auckland's Manurewa High School. Photo / Greg Bowker

It said donations would help replace stolen garden equipment, valued at $11,849, install security cameras and lighting, and enhance fencing and signage.

The garden, dubbed Te Maara Kai o Wirihana, is a community-led kaupapa and collaboration between Manurewa High School, Middlemore Foundation and Counties Manukau Health.

“The goal is to develop whaanau-led social enterprise to support holistic food systems, health and wellbeing, and foster employment pathways for students into horticulture, environmental sciences and primary industry,” the Middlemore Foundation website reads.

The school said the Givealittle fundraiser was about more than just replacing tools.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s about protecting our workers, students, and the food security of our school community ... Our team needs to feel safe and supported while doing this essential work.

“Together, we can rebuild stronger and ensure our school garden continues to feed and educate our community.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand