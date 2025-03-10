A South Auckland school has made a desperate plea for help after $11,000 worth of garden equipment was stolen last month.

A South Auckland high school has made a desperate plea to its community after the “devastating theft” of equipment used to maintain its food garden.

A Givealittle page set up by Manurewa High School has claimed garden equipment worth more than $11,000 was stolen from its grounds last month, affecting the school’s ability to grow food for its community.

“On February 18, we suffered a devastating theft of essential garden equipment, including tools that our students and workers use daily. This follows several weeks of property damage and previous losses, directly impacting our ability to grow food for our school community,“ the fundraiser read.

“This garden isn’t just a learning space – it’s a vital source of fresh, nutritious food for 2500 students through the school lunch programme, and a safe workspace for our dedicated gardeners and students."