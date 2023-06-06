One of three firearms that were seized as a part of several Manawatu search warrants.

One of three firearms that were seized as a part of several Manawatu search warrants.

Eleven men have been arrested in relation to a major crime ring in the Manawatū and have been charged with a swathe of offences.

The Manawatū Organised Crime Unit executed multiple search warrants on May 23, which resulted in the arrests of nine men and two women.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said the stings uncovered a variety of offending, including burglary and receiving, unlawful possession of firearms and restricted weapons, through to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and GHB.

Three firearms, ammunition, a Taser, cash, methamphetamine and GHB were uncovered during the raids.

One offender has also been charged with receiving a rare Mitsubishi Evo valued at $60,000, stolen last month and found in Palmerston North.

Eight of the eleven people have been remanded into custody and will face the Manawatū District Court on June 20 and July 4.

Heald said the warrants were part of an investigation that began April 1, which focused on methamphetamine dealing in the area as well as “dishonesty offending”.

She also said this will not be the last of the arrests relating to the selling of drugs and the presence of illegal firearms in the community, which she called a priority for her team.

“If you see or hear of anything that appears suspicious or have information relating to drug dealing please let us know or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers,” Healed urged.

You can contact police using 105, or by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.











