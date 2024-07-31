The 1000-Year bridge as it appears in its unfinished state on the road to Kaiti Beach. Photo / Paul Rickard

The 1000-year pedestrian bridge which will span Raikaiatane Road next to Eastland Port is now expected to be officially handed over to Gisborne District Council in mid-November.

The original costing was $2.68 million, but projected costs put it over budget by $35,500.

A Lottery Significant Project Fund grant of $3.1 million in 2018 covered the original $2.6m costing and included $389,000 for the Te Maro sculpture at Ruatanuika lookout on Titirangi/Kaiti Hill.

The agenda for tomorrow’s district council operations committee meeting said the cost overrun was due to cost escalations and a maintenance plan that was never included in the original scope.

Contractors will deliver the bridge in late September, with another six weeks required for work such as stairwell installation, lighting and footpath upgrades.