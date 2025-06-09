Fire and Emergency are racing to clean up about 1000l litres of oil from a Westland highway.

A clean-up operation is underway at Kumura Junction (SH6), south of Greymouth after Fire and Emergency were called to the scene at 5.45am.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Alex Norris said a passerby had called emergency services to report about 1000 litres of oil had spilled onto the road.

Norris said at 6am that crews had just arrived on the scene to begin a massive clean-up operation to allow the road to be traversed by early morning commuters.