Paraparaumu College dancers have received outstanding results at Dance NZ Made competitions this term.

The school had soloists and crews competing in both the regional and national competition with outstanding results from both events.

Dance NZ Made is a series of nationwide dance comps that cater for primary through to secondary school students, which Paraparaumu College has competed in for the past few years.

Dance NZ Made celebrates and embraces the strength, diversity and passion of dance in New Zealand aiming to help young dancers look for inspiration from other dancers around them, close to home in New Zealand.

Aly Snowsill who won the Year 13 solo category at Dance NZ Made nationals. Photo / Jo Davies Photography

At the regional competition in Palmerston North the junior hip-hop crew ranked first in the junior section with their choreography by staff member Catherine Reid awarded 10/10.

This performance gave them entry into the national competition.

At the national competition, also held at Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North, the crew placed third in the junior category.

The contemporary team Before I Cry, whose performance was choreographed by student Aly Snowsill, placed second runners-up in the seniors section at the regional competition.

Year 10 student Tara Snowsill also came second runner-up for her solo entry in the junior solo section.

The lyrical team I See Fire, whose performance was choreographed by Catherine Reid, performed in the open category at the regional competition.

To top it all off, Aly Snowsill, who came second at the regional competition, gained entry to the national competition where she went on to win Year 13 solo competition.

Student Adienna Sloman, who was a member of all three dance crews, said, "To dance for Paraparaumu College this year has been an incredible experience.

"From competing in Dance NZ Made competitions to performing in That's Artstanding!, it's been a real blast making special connections and memories with my fellow peers and teachers, I just want to do it all again and again."