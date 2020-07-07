All good things must come to an end as the saying goes, but in this case it's a lot earlier than The Remedy and their supportive community want it to.

Their colourful, designer wall must be painted over.

Transforming the white wall on the outside of their drive-through coffee shop on Rimu Rd, Paraparaumu, into a work of art, Remedy utilised the space and earlier in the year unveiled a colourful wall that looks more like a mural than advertising.

Six months of planning, saving money, and then six weeks of hand-painting the wall over summer resulted in a 'bright, out the gate' fusion of signage advertising the business and street art.

"When coming up with a new design, it was super important to us that our business values were clearly on display," The Remedy wrote on their Facebook page after its completion.

The Remedy owner Emma Faith.

"Having 'People, Community, Family' smack bang in the centre constantly reminds us of our priorities at Remedy, and it's also a pleasure to bring some colour and street art to the community."

Designed by Holly Quinn and hand-painted by Andy Evans from Studio Signs, the Remedy notified their landlord of their intention to paint the wall.

Given permission they proceeded and wrote on their Facebook page, "We are so so so proud to be sporting this design and we hope you're all loving it as much as we are."

But just before lockdown Remedy owner Emma Faith received a letter from the landlord saying another tenant had disputed the wall.

Lockdown hit and the issue was on the backburner for a while but on June 5 Emma received another letter stating the wall had to be painted white by 5pm on July 10.

"The letter said we had no right to paint the wall even though I painted it three years ago when I bought the business.

"The landlord knew about it as we asked to show them the plans twice before going ahead with it because we knew it was going to be bright and out the gate.

"The landlord said as long as we were paying rent the wall was fine."

However Emma soon found out the wall was not written into their lease.

So the wall must be painted over despite the support it has had from the community.

"People are saying to us 'it's only a small wall, you'll be okay', but we are a living wage employer and had to save up a long time for it."

Costing $16,500 the expense, time and effort could have been avoided if they were told earlier that the wall was not theirs to paint.

"The sad thing for us is that we did everything right - we asked and were transparent with everything we did.

"People love that wall. You either love it or you hate it, and at the moment people are wanting more colour and street art in this community.

"We have people, family and community written in the middle of the wall - those are the values we are about so it's pretty heart breaking to have to take it down."

Receiving support from the community has been humbling for Emma, her manager Taylor Finderup who played a massive part in getting the wall project done, and the whole Remedy team.

"It's overwhelming and humbling seeing the support of people out there, especially after Covid-19."

So Remedy are using the last week of the painted wall's existence to invite customers to share a word on their wall.

With sharpies available they want people to write whatever they wish, so long as it's positive.

"It could be a message of support, a memory, something you love about the community, a quote, or even just a few words that express how you feel.

"The only rule is we don't want any negativity on our wall - no swearing, no name calling, no hate and no abuse.

"The positive messages left on this wall will inspire our new signage, which will be a far smaller section of the wall around our main window.

"We're just going to enjoy it while we've got it."

Afterwards they are also inviting people to come down with their paintbrush to help paint it white in support of Andrew who painted it by hand. Painting will start at 3pm on Friday to be finished by 5pm.