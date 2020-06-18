The Kāpiti Food Fair is back and welcoming vendor registrations.

"Now we have reached level 1 we are super excited and good to go with our delivery which is a huge relief," Kāpiti Food Fair owners Jeanine van Kradenburg and Helene Judge said.

"We have updated our Risk Management Plan so we can continue to respond to this global pandemic as needed and to work calmly through the steps as we carry on with all the work needed to make the fair happen.



"The Kāpiti Food Fair will run on Saturday, December 5 with the health and wellbeing of everyone who engages being paramount to us – either, as a visitor, vendor, sponsor, volunteer, supplier, or crew, and, we will implement new initiatives to make sure of this.

There will be something for everyone at the Kāpiti Food Fair this year.

"We know that events like the Kāpiti Food Fair are going to play an important part in economic recovery at a local and national level and we look forward to being part of that."



Two weeks ago vendor registration opened and, "the fantastic news is we have clicked over 100 sites", Helene said.

"We have a number of new ideas in the pipeline to showcase Kāpiti this year so we are excited and we trust once visitors know about the changes, they will be confirming the date in their calendars for a fun and tasty day out at the fair."



Last year saw the start of a three-year waste strategy to minimise waste to landfill – with a goal of 80 per cent diversion, 82 per cent was achieved.

Aligned with this, the owners believe the season is now right to push ahead with an agreed initiative to plant fruit trees in the Mazengarb community orchard.

"We have purchased big trees and we hope they will be producing gorgeous free fruit for the Kāpiti community for years to come," Jeanine said.

Trees include Liberty Heritage Apple, Granny Smith Apple, Duffs Early Jewel Plum and Meyer Lemons.

Planting with the Parks Team from Kāpiti Coast District Council will begin soon.



"We are certainly in unprecedented times and things are continuing to change yet we fully endorse the government's stance of all working together to get through Covid-19.

"Fill your life with good friends, good times and good food at the Kāpiti Food Fair."



Vendors are invited to book their site so they don't miss out.

The fair is privately owned and operated as a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg.

To book a site visit www.kapitifoodfair.co.nz/vendors/vendor-registration.