The Horowhenua-Kapiti senior club rugby season will kick off this Saturday with local pre-season fixtures before the opening round of the 2020 competition on June 20.

The season start date follows the return-to-play guidelines from New Zealand Rugby.

The Ramsbotham Cup premier competition features six teams: Levin College Old Boys, Paraparaumu, Rahui, Shannon, Toa and Waikanae.

The draw is a seven-game competition, with semifinals on Saturday, August 8, and finals on August 15 at Levin Domain.

The Bill Muir Cup contested by senior reserve sides sees Levin Athletic, Levin College Old Boys, Paraparaumu and Rahui play a two-round, six-week competition with the finals weekend on Saturday, August 1, at Levin Domain.

Senior reserve games are scheduled to kick off at 1pm and premier games at 2.45pm.

"It's fantastic we're able to get some club rugby," Horowhenua-Kapiti Rugby chairman John Cribb said.

"During level 4, there was a chance of there being no rugby played at all this year, so we're very fortunate to be playing in a window that isn't too dissimilar to our normal competition."