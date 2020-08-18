Netball Taranaki has adjusted to ensure netball opportunities are still being delivered across the region to its players.

After considering advice and information from Netball New Zealand, Sport New Zealand and the Ministry of Health, Netball Taranaki decided to continue with netball activity under alert level 2 from Monday evening.

Gatherings are limited to 100 people and according to Sport New Zealand guidelines, this includes both indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Players (including substitutions) and coaches from both teams involved in a game, along with officials, spectators are generally part of the same gathering, unless mingling between players and spectators can be prevented.

Multiple gatherings can take place at the same event or facility, as long as they can be kept separated.

General manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson says staff have improvised to ensure netball could continue in a safe and compliant way.

These changes include reorganising draws, spacing out court usage, phasing activities and booking additional venues, with premier competitions going ahead without spectators.

"We have health and safety protocols in place and all teams have received information about their obligations and requirements under alert level 2 guidelines and the provisions that Netball Taranaki has put in place to ensure compliance and safety for multiple gatherings."

Jaqua says teams and clubs will be responsible for their own hygiene, washing of equipment, contact tracing and supporting reduced crowd numbers, with zero tolerance on non-compliance.

She says surrounding residents of Waiwhakaiho Park will be informed of Netball Taranaki's plans.