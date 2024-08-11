Five youths have been arrested for allegedly stealing about $5000 worth of products from two Palmerston North shops.
Inspector Ross Grantham, the Manawatū area commander, said just after midday on Friday, August 9, police were alerted to a group of people who had taken about $3000 worth of goods from Farmers in the Plaza.
Moments later security cameras identified the same group in Rebel Sport on Rangitīkei Street, where another $2000 worth of goods was taken.
A member of the public saw the group heading back towards the Square, and alerted police, Grantham said.
By 12.30pm, police had arrested five youths.