Youthline Central North Island supporting youth whatever the alert level

During lockdown there has been a spike in young people experiencing isolation and loneliness, Youthline says. Photo / Unsplash

"It's OK not to be OK" is a phrase frequently popping up on social media feeds, not least because of Covid-19.

Or in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's words: "It's okay to feel overwhelmed, to feel upset or even to feel frustrated, because this situation [Covid-19] is often all of those things."

Youthline is among the places Ardern has listed as where people can go for help and support.

Youthline in Auckland administers the 0800 number and text to talk. Youthline Central North Island feeds these services volunteers who answer the telephones in the late afternoon, evenings and weekends.

General manager Shane Casey says the Palmerston North-based charity doesn't struggle to get volunteers, in part as Massey University psychology students are often looking for practical experience. It also has volunteers from a wide age range, both men and women.

Casey says during lockdown there has been a spike in young people experiencing isolation and loneliness. Issues facing young people include self harm, family harm and suicide.

Covid exacerbates the issues young people face and the impact on some rangatahi is magnified.

Casey says young people are exposed to a lot more unsavoury topics and world news than their parents and grandparents plus news comes from so many sources nowadays.

Throw in a global pandemic and the impact on mental health can be significant.

There's an ongoing campaign to let young people know if they have a problem they can talk to Youthline - it's a safe place to go, a safe harbour, Casey says.

Youthline Central North Island has been operating for nearly 50 years and has 11 paid staff.

Youth workers deliver programmes in schools, and there is counselling and mentoring available for young people.

Youth workers and counsellors work with young people to empower them and give them tools in their kete to help them in life situations, Casey says.

There is a two-month waiting list for counselling, which is why Youthline is putting an increased focus on mentoring as it is a way to assess young people's needs. Youthline Central North Island currently has 152 mentorees.

Where possible, counselling and mentoring continued during lockdown either online or via the phone. Casey expects some of Youthline's work to stay online, partly as a precaution against future lockdowns; this delivery method is beneficial for young people in remote locations.

However, face to face is what humanity prefers, he says.

Youthline Central North Island has a contract with ACC to deliver Mates & Dates in high schools, teaching young people about healthy relationships and consent. It also delivers Standing Tall, a programme developed by Youthline that covers relationships, being a good friend and bullying.



Casey says Standing Tall can be adapted to fit a school's needs. For example, if a school has a bullying problem among Year 8 boys Youthline can develop a bespoke programme to unpack that issue.

Casey says Youthline appreciates the community support it receives. What it's most in need of is money; he says funding will always be issue for the charity. It relies heavily on donations and grants and has two Government contracts.

He started in his part-time role in November 2019 and is a youth worker by trade.