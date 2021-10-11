Young Performers Scholarship finalists to perform at Globe Sunday Matinee

The three piano finalists who will be performing at the Globe Sunday Matinee on Sunday are Ben Kang (left), Isabel Lu and Nathan Soong.

Following the cancellation of some of Globe Sunday Matinee Concerts, convener Guy Donaldson is pleased that, Covid willing, the series will resume on Sunday.

It will be a gala concert presented by the finalists in this year's Musica Viva/ Palmerston North Rotary Club Young Performers Competition.

Musica Viva offers live performances of music, particularly of music of enduring quality, one Monday each month. One of the aims of the society is to nurture young performers in Manawatū through its Young Performers Scholarship, which the society has run with the support of the Rotary club since 1993.

The competition has helped launch the careers of numerous performers and teachers including soprano Anna Leese.

The 2021 competition was held on October 2 adjudicated by Wellington musician Julie Coulson and Palmerston North-born cellist Robert Ibell.

There are three scholarship categories represented in the competition and in the gala concert: instrumental, piano and vocal. Each of the performers will present one or two pieces or songs from the programme that earned themselves a finalist placing.

The three instrumental finalists will play violin and cello music including the famous Swan by Saint-Saens, and the Legende of Wieniawski.

The singers' contributions range from grand opera through English art song to music theatre. The three pianists will present music by Chopin, Liszt and Mendelssohn.

At the end of the concert the final places will be announced to the performers and to the audience.

Under alert level 2 admission may be restricted so attendees are recommended to arrive early.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: October 17, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: By donation, recommended from $5.