Young Enterprise Scheme student Eli Armstrong with some of the products his company Celestial Creations sells. Photo / Judith Lacy

Young Enterprise Scheme student Eli Armstrong with some of the products his company Celestial Creations sells. Photo / Judith Lacy

What started as a school holiday boredom buster has turned into a business for Eli Armstrong.

Eli is in Year 12 at Freyberg High School. He is studying business and taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme (Yes), setting up and running a real business.

Eli's Celestial Creations business sells spiritual healing products including candles, crystals and chakra and zodiac cards. He is also selling jewellery, some of which he made himself.

The 16-year-old has been running the business for a year. At the start of last year, Eli was bored during the long holidays. His mother Karilyn Andrew, who owns gift shop Urban Charm, suggested he make jewellery for fun. Eli started selling his creations, then added other product lines and contacted wholesalers.

What started as a hobby has become a business.

Manawatū, Whanganui and Rangitīkei Yes students were selling their wares at a night market in Palmerston North last week.

Young Enterprise Scheme student Isabelle Wai with Ukiyo hand-dyed and embroidered socks. Photo / Judith Lacy

Isabelle Wai was selling hand-dyed and embroidered socks. The 17-year-old is in Year 13 at Christian Cornerstone School.

Fellow Year 13 Cornerstone student Hannah Ashburner provided samples of her muffins. Her company i am. sells plant-based muffin mixes that encourage healthy eating and support mental health.



Hannah says New Zealanders are too comfortable with the "she'll be right" culture and this can result in Kiwis having poor mental health. i am. will donate $2 from every jar of muffin mix sold to the Mental Health Foundation.

Words of Worth, also from Cornerstone, is selling T-shirts with encouraging and positive sayings on the back in the hope people will look at them and smile.

St Peter's College company Saintsweets Confectionery sells handcrafted cupcakes and gourmet marshmallows.

Other products on sale at the night market included tote bags, kawakawa balm, beeswax wraps and gift boxes.