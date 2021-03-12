World Wildlife Photographer of the Year coming to Te Manawa

A lot goes in to installing even the simplest exhibition.

A visitor comes to Te Manawa to see an exhibition. Perhaps they marvel at Robert Janhke's neon hall of mirrors, standing in the middle of the gallery floor. Maybe they're transfixed by a large-scale Toss Woollaston landscape, surrounded by works from local artists inspired by him.

Or it could be that they're in the museum, 8 years old, charging from one insect-filled perspex case to the next, excited at what they'll find this time.

It's not obvious to visitors in our galleries, but exhibitions are like an iceberg. Everything that's on display is supported by a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes. With each new show the small exhibitions team swings into action, whether it's on the simple display of NCEA folios for the annual Excellence exhibition or for a massive collaborative show like last year's Toioho XXV.

In the Art Gallery, the artists themselves are a crucial part of the installation process. They might have designed their works with a particular display configuration in mind, something essential to its interpretation. Videographers and artists requiring electricity can often be found working closely with the Te Manawa team during an installation – a meeting of the minds to overcome the technical difficulties that often arise.

Does it bring new appreciation of an exhibition to know all that went on behind the scenes? That's up to the viewer, but there's always something on display on which the theory can be tested. There's always something new to find.

What's next at Te Manawa?

Suffrage in Stitches, opens April 2 – A sewn and embroidered tribute to all the women and men who organised and signed the original suffrage petitions in the 1890s. It's 300m long and brought together craftspeople of all ages and abilities. Developed and toured by Wellington Museum together with Vinnies Re Sew.

World Wildlife Photographer of the Year, opens April 17 – From the Natural History Museum in London comes a show featuring the best wildlife photographs from around the world. There's plenty of cute and playful, but the exhibition doesn't flinch from taking a serious look at the impact humanity has on animals and their habitats.