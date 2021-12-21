Workbridge recognises support of Balfour Cleaning Company and Le Courier

Workbridge lead employment consultant Warwick Bean presents Le Courier manager Brett Nicholson with an Above and Beyond Employer Award. Photo / Supplied

Workbridge has honoured two Palmerston North businesses for their help building a bridge over employment barriers.

Balfour Cleaning Company and Le Courier received Above and Beyond Employer Awards to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities this month.

The awards are for employers who focus on job seekers' abilities and not their disabilities.

Workbridge helps people with health conditions, disabilities and injuries find the right job and then support them while they are in it. Its services are free for both employers and employees and includes 12-months post-placement support.

Balfour and Le Courier are focused on job seekers' needs and solutions, Palmerston North-based Workbridge employment consultant Kasia Malcherek says.

Balfour has interviewed 13 Workbridge clients in the past six months - job seekers who like cleaning and are keen - and nine are now working for the company. The new cleaners have reported they like the company, people and environment, Malcherek says.

"[Balfour] are really looking for solutions, looking for what they can change if something is not working."

Le Courier has recently hired two people for whom it's their first-ever job. Malcherek says Le Courier is always supportive of Workbridge clients and invests in its staff, for example helping them get truck licences. It's a family business and staff are treated like whānau. "Once you're there you're a part of the big Le Courier family," she says.

Ways to accommodate a disability could be using a sign language interpreter for interviews, initial training and meetings with employers. Funding is available for this. Workbridge administers New Zealand Support Funds under contract to the Ministry of Social Development and can advise employees what funding they are eligible for and help with applications.

Solutions to help clients into work and remain there could include one-on-one training, more time to adjust to the new environment, a change of hours, or working from home a couple of days a week.

Staff can also help eligible jobseekers create or update their CV, write cover letters, and with job search and interview preparation.

Malcherek has had clients who thought they had no skills but had lots of life skills and experience that are transferable to jobs. She also helps job seekers view voluntary work as relevant as it shows dedication and commitment.

"It's a life-changing experience for many people, I think, who are working with us."

Part of Workbridge's role is increasing employer awareness that someone with skills is someone with skills, Malcherek says.

Le Courier manager Brett Nicholson encouraged fellow employers not to overlook Workbridge clients. "I say give them a go, don't look past them."

Le Courier has received positive feedback from customers about staff who came through Workbridge.

One man was shy and withdrawn when he started at Le Courier and had just a car licence. He has now come out of his shell, has a truck licence and trains colleagues.

Balfour Cleaning Company co-owner Kate Balfour and Workbridge employment consultant Kasia Malcherek. Photo / Supplied

Balfour Cleaning Company co-owner Kate Balfour says the company is stoked to be involved with Workbridge. The consultants are good people to work with and Balfour has had nothing but success getting staff through Workbridge.

The Palmerston North Workbridge office has three staff and covers Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua. Workbridge is a not-for-profit organisation funded by MSD.