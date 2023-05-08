Timona Park Orchard Trust volunteers Mike Mudgway and Kathleen Duff.

A small jewel in the crown of Feilding’s sprawling Timona Park, the orchard sits at the Simon St end of the park alongside the regenerated wetland and native bush. It’s a restful place for people and families to sit and observe nature and enjoy the view.

Timona Park Orchard Trust, initiated by the late Gill Absolon, was incorporated in August 2016. It oversees the orchard, wetland and bush in conjunction with Manawatū District Council.

The orchard is largely pip fruit (crab apples, apples and pears) and it was a volunteer turning the crab apples into jelly that instigated the making of other delicious jams and jellies as a fundraiser for the trust.

The regeneration of the wetland and native bush has seen bird and insect life increase as the native tree plantings have increased and grown.

“We tend to see tūī and pīwakawaka (fantail) year-round,” chairwoman Barbara Robson says.

“A kārearea [NZ falcon] stayed for a couple of weeks one spring and was responsible for decimating the population of ducklings. The frogs in the wetland provide a wonderful chorus in the summer months as they go about their breeding.”

A group of volunteers meets most Sunday mornings, weather permitting, to maintain the area.

“Currently there are about six of us actively involved with the upkeep of the wetland, bush and orchard,” trustee Kathleen Duff says.

“They are a great bunch of dedicated and loyal volunteers who work well together and look after each other. However, we do need more volunteers to help with the upkeep of the area and in particular the management of the orchard. If people only have an hour to spare that’s okay. Help with enhancing our Facebook page would be great too.”

You can support the trust by buying its jams and jellies, which are available at Environment Network Manawatū on 145 Cuba St for $5.

If you are keen to get involved with the Sunday morning working parties or discuss other ways you might be able to help ring Barbara Robson on 0274 448 355 or email timonaparkorchardtrust@gmail.com.