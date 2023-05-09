New Zealand's special event for women of all ages returns to Palmerston North this weekend.

New Zealand's special event for women of all ages returns to Palmerston North this weekend.

The Women’s Lifestyle Expo returns to Palmerston North on Mother’s Day weekend, bringing together about 140 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof.

With lots of new exhibitors this year from sustainable sneakers, handbags, book subscription gift boxes, to skincare and makeup, alcohol, activewear, a pop-up shoe sale and so much more, the expo will have something for everyone’s taste, NZME event director Renee Murray says.

“We have some incredible companies at the show this year, from young entrepreneurs working out of their home garages to larger, well-known brands. We encourage the people of Manawatū to come out and support Kiwi businesses after the challenges we’ve all faced over the past couple of years. Plus it’s the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out!”

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member with the unique range of artisan craft and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you’ll find what you need.

The Women’s Lifestyle Expo aims to have as wide a range of companies involved as possible due to the diversity and varying interests of those who attend, Murray says.

“In previous years it’s been great seeing women of all ages and from all walks of life visit the show, from teenagers and young women to mothers and grandmothers, and friends simply enjoying each other’s company.”

The expo also features a mini food show with everything from artisan condiments and baked goods to craft gin, vodka, boutique confectionery, limoncello, rum, spices and much more. Try samples from the various companies and take home what you love!

The Details:

What: Women’s Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14

Where: Fly Palmy Arena

Tickets: At the door, womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz for early bird tickets



