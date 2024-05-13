The Women's Lifestyle Expo in Palmerston North this weekend is the perfect opportunity for a girls’ day out.

13 May, 2024 12:00 AM 2 mins to read

The Women’s Lifestyle Expo returns to Palmerston North this weekend, bringing together 140 lifestyle brands under one roof at Fly Palmy Arena.

The event promises an array of offerings from unique artisanal goods perfect for gifting to luxurious pampering products and the latest eco-friendly essentials, NZME event director Aingie Miller said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our Women’s Lifestyle Expo series to Palmerston North. It’s a fantastic showcase of the incredible diversity and creativity of businesses in New Zealand, from our celebrated Kiwi brands to the well-known international names.

“The expo aims to connect remarkable Kiwi companies offering something unique to women of all ages and stages in life, making it the perfect occasion for a girls’ day out or to indulge in a leisurely day discovering delights at every turn,” Miller said.

This year’s line-up includes newcomers like Cloud Nine Clothing, Mulberry Floral Art Gallery, and The Fudge Bar by Village Cakes & Bakes, alongside established favourites such as Poi Creations, Rik’s Belgium Truffles and Sweat Sisters & Co.

The artisan zone remains a fan favourite, spotlighting New Zealand’s finest crafters with items ranging from organic beauty products and jewellery to art, home decor and fashion.

Brands like Scholl and MiTru IQ offer products and treatments for those much-needed pampering sessions, while the taste zone serves up delicious refreshments, gourmet bites, and tasty treats to keep attendees energised throughout the expo.

The Details

What: Women’s Lifestyle Expo

When: May 18, 10am-5pm, May 19, 10am-4pm

Where: Fly Palmy Arena, 61 Pascal St

Tickets: iticket.co.nz or at the door